For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

April 26, 2017 8:04 AM

Danny Duffy writes inspirational message to Royals fans on social media

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

It’s been a dreadful stretch for the Royals.

Manager Ned Yost summed it up best Tuesday when he said after the Royals’ 10-5 loss to the White Sox: “You go through phases like this, you feel like you haven’t won in a month. It’s been five days. It just feels like a month.”

That is how it’s felt, right? Every game seems like a slog in the mud, and Tuesday’s loss was disappointing, in part because pitcher Danny Duffy uncharacteristically struggled.

The Royals are the only team in the AL Central with a losing record (7-13), and while it’s only April, it has seemed to some fans like the season is already lost.

But following Tuesday’s game, Duffy took to Twitter and offered up a hopeful message: “We will pull together and come out of this. Reason for concern, but i dare somebody to count us out.”

On Wednesday morning, Duffy was in a good mood as he posted this on Instagram: “Chitown sunrise! Great opportunity for the boys! Lets get it!”

 

Chitown sunrise! Great opportunity for the boys! Lets get it!

A post shared by Danny Duffy (@duff805) on

Danny Duffy: "It was a terrible call"

A controversial balk call against Royals' pitcher Danny Duff infuriated Duffy and irked the men inside the Royals dugout. It moved the runners up 90 feet, and served as the first tug of the thread in a pitcher’s unraveling.

Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star

 

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

View More Video

Sports Videos