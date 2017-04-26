Danny Duffy writes inspirational message to Royals fans on social media

It’s been a dreadful stretch for the Royals.
Manager Ned Yost summed it up best Tuesday when he said after the Royals’ 10-5 loss to the White Sox: “You go through phases like this, you feel like you haven’t won in a month. It’s been five days. It just feels like a month.”
That is how it’s felt, right? Every game seems like a slog in the mud, and Tuesday’s loss was disappointing, in part because pitcher Danny Duffy uncharacteristically struggled.
The Royals are the only team in the AL Central with a losing record (7-13), and while it’s only April, it has seemed to some fans like the season is already lost.
But following Tuesday’s game, Duffy took to Twitter and offered up a hopeful message: “We will pull together and come out of this. Reason for concern, but i dare somebody to count us out.”
We will pull together and come out of this. Reason for concern, but i dare somebody to count us out.— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) April 26, 2017
On Wednesday morning, Duffy was in a good mood as he posted this on Instagram: “Chitown sunrise! Great opportunity for the boys! Lets get it!”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
