Blue Jays player perfects the flying slide as he jumps over Cardinals’ Yadier Molina

You could say that Toronto’s Chris Coghlan was just trying to fly like Superman. Or perhaps he is a fan of the singer Seal, who had the song, “I Believe I Can Fly.” Or if you’re old enough, you remember the Kris Kross song “Jump,” which perhaps Coghlan likes to sing. Maybe he didn’t want to jump to conclusions.
Whatever the case, Coghlan scored a run in Toronto’s 6-5 win in 11 innings over the Cardinals on Tuesday that was simply amazing. Coghlan jumped over Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.
Here is the video from Major League Baseball:
Chris Coghlan takes the high road. pic.twitter.com/Z0aw3FuQuB— MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2017
“I was coming around third, and I looked to my left to see where the ball was,” Coghlan said on the Blue Jays’ website. “I saw it was going to beat me, and then, probably the last step or two, I saw Yadi go down. Your first thought is, ‘OK, I’m going to run him over because he’s right over the plate.’ Then I was thinking, since he was down, ‘Why don’t you jump?’ I just jumped, and the rest is history.”
History indeed. You’ll see this play as one of the season’s best when you’re watching a compilation in November. Here is another look.
"I told you I wasn't gonna slide." - Chris Coghlan. pic.twitter.com/DQIG1qAYm2— MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2017
