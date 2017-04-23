For Pete&#39;s Sake

April 23, 2017 3:16 PM

Cincinnati Reds troll Cubs fans with ‘bandwagon cam’

By Pete Grathoff

While the Cincinnati Reds played host to the Chicago Cubs this weekend, there were a lot of visiting fans at Great American Ball Park.

That’s why the Reds pulled off possibly the greatest troll job in sports history.

The team unveiled Bandwagon Cam, which presupposes that many fans have started following the Cubs because they won last year’s World Series. This is really funny, and it was on the video board at Great American Ball Park. Fortunately, the Reds also shared it on Twitter:

