Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

April 22, 2017 2:40 PM

Royals fans have no shortage of funny memes to illustrate team’s offensive woes

By Pete Grathoff

You just have to laugh, right?

As the Royals’ offense remains stuck in neutral — it’s has been more than a week since the team has scored multiple runs in an inning (62 innings and counting) — fans have taken to social media to show their disgust. And to laugh a bit.

Here are some of the funny memes that fans have used in the past week to show what they think of the Royals’ offense.

This is not a meme, but it’s pretty funny:

Pete Grathoff: @pgrathoff

