Royals fans have no shortage of funny memes to illustrate team’s offensive woes

You just have to laugh, right?
As the Royals’ offense remains stuck in neutral — it’s has been more than a week since the team has scored multiple runs in an inning (62 innings and counting) — fans have taken to social media to show their disgust. And to laugh a bit.
Here are some of the funny memes that fans have used in the past week to show what they think of the Royals’ offense.
Royals offense right now. pic.twitter.com/e3VPdPOfJy— Dave Darby (@DaveDarby46) April 21, 2017
Royals offense pic.twitter.com/C4wcIi4RXx— Sharon Stoetzel (@drsharonlittle) April 22, 2017
Royals offense rn pic.twitter.com/V6m8zgGDu1— Krissi (@sunnyone0107) April 21, 2017
Watching the #Royals offense like: pic.twitter.com/xedjHvHhGG— Tim Bomgardner (@TimBomgardner20) April 22, 2017
@brendan_mw16 Status of royals offense right now. In a hitters ballpark! pic.twitter.com/YimDsDpFj3— Michael Siegel (@sportingSIEGEL) April 21, 2017
Royals offense pic.twitter.com/MqJqZHH9ZD— Mike Engel (@michaelengel) April 21, 2017
Royals offense tonight pic.twitter.com/Jno9bmx8gU— Cupcakes (@cupcakesarenice) April 21, 2017
Royals on offense pic.twitter.com/JPrIfhXXiN— Ross Martin (@PCBearcat) April 16, 2017
Royals offense right now pic.twitter.com/Q4PJ4nEkH1— Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) April 19, 2017
Watching the Royals offense. pic.twitter.com/SNlYE2g1iS— Ryan Goff (@Goff_408) April 22, 2017
#RoyalsOffense pic.twitter.com/7LTfDphgHw— I'm only Hugh, man. (@Hugh2D2) April 22, 2017
This is not a meme, but it’s pretty funny:
The Smell of the #Royals offense right now has a... pic.twitter.com/ozCPD8cBgu— Colin Graham (@Colintheshotz) April 21, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments