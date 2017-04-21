For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

April 21, 2017 1:00 PM

Danny Duffy, the ninja prankster, strikes again

By Pete Grathoff

If there is one thing we’ve learned about the Royals this season (off the field, that is), it’s that starting pitcher Danny Duffy is the team’s best prankster.

I’m not sure that I would have guessed that, but Duffy admitted as much in this video.

If you watched that video, you may be thinking to yourself, there is no way that Duffy could have jumped out of an overhead compartment on an airplane. He’s too big, right?

Well, apparently he does fit in there just fine. It’s something that Sean Bardenett, the Royals’ manual tissue specialist (massage therapist), learned when Duffy pulled this prank, which he shared on Instagram.

 

I got love for ya bro. Just couldnt resist messin with the new guy @christiancolon24 shoutout on the assist!

A post shared by Danny Duffy (@duff805) on

Duffy also shared a video earlier this month in which he startled shortstop Alcides Escobar. Duffy has shown a penchant for getting into spots where he is not expected.

If you missed it, here is what he did to Escobar:

 

Shenanigans

A post shared by Danny Duffy (@duff805) on

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

