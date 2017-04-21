After playoff win, Predators mascot trolls NHL, ESPN and Alyssa Milano

To the victor belong the spoils, and the Nashville Predators mascot is making sure to enjoy himself.
After the Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night and finished off a sweep of their first-round playoff series, Nashville’s mascot has been in full troll mode.
Gnash (yes that’s the mascot’s name) first took aim at the Blackhawks’ mascot, who indeed will have time for golf.
Hey @BhawkTommyHawk just for your reference. pic.twitter.com/38JtPj1smF— Gnash (@Gnash00) April 21, 2017
Next up was actress Alyssa Milano, who made playoff picks before the postseason started. Gnash has a long memory.
Hey @Alyssa_Milano Who's the Boss now?!?!? https://t.co/ntf84T1uJy— Gnash (@Gnash00) April 21, 2017
That’s pretty tame stuff, but then it was time to drop the gloves (hockey reference!) as Gnash set his sights on the NHL. First was a GIF of Dawson’s crying face from “Dawson’s Creek” that was said to be a live look at the league offices. He also tweeted that he was waiting to hear from the league that it was now a best-of-nine series.
Double Boom. Not surprisingly, both were later deleted.
Live look at the league office pic.twitter.com/J9AnCgz8xV— Gnash (@Gnash00) April 21, 2017
ESPN was up next. Gosh, I can’t see why the Predators wouldn’t have liked these picks.
@espn please stick to basketball and social issues because hockey isn't your thing. World Wide Leader in Sports my furry butt. pic.twitter.com/LMKNYtGhiN— Gnash (@Gnash00) April 21, 2017
And finally, no troll job would be complete without taking a shot at the other team’s fans. The Chicago Blackhawks play the song “Chelsea Dagger” by The Fratellis each time the team scores a goal. The fact that the Blackhawks were shut out in both home games wasn’t lost on Gnash.
Hawks fans didn't get to hear their goal song this series . Don't worry papa bear Gnash has a link for you. https://t.co/WFoGnBloR0— Gnash (@Gnash00) April 21, 2017
