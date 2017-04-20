Boy breaks down in tears after dad surprises him with Cubs tickets

There are times when it seems like the joy has been sapped from the sports world.
Whether it be a fan altercation in the stands or legal troubles for athletes/coaches, there are plenty of depressing stories seemingly each day.
But just when you’re feeling down, a video like this comes around, and you realize how much sports means to people, particularly kids. It’s nice to know that it is still a big deal when a kid knows he’s going to a baseball game.
That was the case for the 9-year-old Cubs fan in the video above. ABC News reported that his name is Kolt Kyler of Pierceton, Ind., and he has never been to Wrigley Field. But that is going to change. Kyler’s sister, Hannah Himes, recorded a video of Kolt, who was surprised by his dad with tickets to a game against the St. Louis Cardinals (the teams play in June).
Kolt broke down in tears after receiving the tickets as you can see in the video above. It’s really sweet.
Some of the Cubs players, current and former, are excited to meet Kolt:
This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I'll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017
Can't wait to see you Kolt! https://t.co/86rcxatYub— Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) April 19, 2017
I need to meet this guy!!!! https://t.co/L0wpbLYrTE— David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 20, 2017
And the Cubs had a fun exchange with Himes on Twitter.
@HannahHimes How are you enjoying your new career as your brother's PR Agent? pic.twitter.com/h5gfkMO2RX— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017
@Cubs Trying my best. Working with the next #bryzzo pic.twitter.com/vqr9mLUsMc— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 19, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments