‘Now we’re even.’ Ex-Royal Jarrod Dyson gets taste of his own medicine as he’s robbed of a hit

It was one of the best catches of the 2016 season.
Jarrod Dyson, then with the Royals, sprinted to the wall at Marlins Park and made a sensational catch that robbed Christian Yelich of a home run. Pitcher Edinson Volquez had a sort of dumbfounded look on his face after Dyson made the grab in the game last August.
Just ridiculous, @mrzoombiya! https://t.co/3h8YXohViFhttps://t.co/dl19WI71SC— MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2016
On Wednesday, the tables were turned.
Dyson, who is now with the Mariners, was at the plate in Seattle’s game against Miami, and he hit a long fly ball to center field. This time, Yelich made a sensational catch. And in a freaky coincidence, the pitcher for the Marlins was Volquez.
Yelich, whose body briefly left an imprint on the padded wall, said he had made a promise to Dyson last season.
“That hurt a little bit for sure,” Yelich told the Miami Herald. “But he got me last year and I remembered that. I told him (last year) I was going to get him back. (Dyson) came running off the field today and I told him that now we’re even.”
