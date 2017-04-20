For Pete&#39;s Sake

April 20, 2017

‘Now we’re even.’ Ex-Royal Jarrod Dyson gets taste of his own medicine as he’s robbed of a hit

By Pete Grathoff

It was one of the best catches of the 2016 season.

Jarrod Dyson, then with the Royals, sprinted to the wall at Marlins Park and made a sensational catch that robbed Christian Yelich of a home run. Pitcher Edinson Volquez had a sort of dumbfounded look on his face after Dyson made the grab in the game last August.

On Wednesday, the tables were turned.

Dyson, who is now with the Mariners, was at the plate in Seattle’s game against Miami, and he hit a long fly ball to center field. This time, Yelich made a sensational catch. And in a freaky coincidence, the pitcher for the Marlins was Volquez.

Yelich, whose body briefly left an imprint on the padded wall, said he had made a promise to Dyson last season.

“That hurt a little bit for sure,” Yelich told the Miami Herald. “But he got me last year and I remembered that. I told him (last year) I was going to get him back. (Dyson) came running off the field today and I told him that now we’re even.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

