For Pete's Sake

April 19, 2017 2:30 PM

Oklahoma State’s Alamo Bowl rings have Cowboys’ record wrong ... or do they?

By Pete Grathoff

One of the craziest plays in college football last season came in September in Stillwater, Okla.

Central Michigan scored on a Hail Mary lateral on the final play of the game and beat Oklahoma State 30-27. Afterward, the referee admitted that the game should have ended when the Cowboys were penalized for intentional grounding on fourth down as the clock ran out.

Instead, the Chippewas were granted a final play and scored a touchdown that stunned the Cowboys.

You could argue that Oklahoma State didn’t lose that game, and apparently that’s the way the Cowboys are looking at it.

Oklahoma State finished last season with a 10-3 record after beating Colorado 33-8 in the Alamo Bowl. Here is a look at the rings that the Cowboys are receiving for winning that bowl game, and it includes the team’s record as being 11-2. Are they counting the Central Michigan game as a win?

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

