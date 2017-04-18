For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

April 18, 2017 9:14 PM

Royals’ Salvador Perez made an amazing tag at the plate against the Giants

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

With four Gold Glove awards in his career, the Royals’ Salvador Perez has earned his reputation as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball.

On Tuesday night, Perez made another outstanding play during the Royals’ game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium.

The Giants’ Brandon Belt was at second base with two outs in the sixth inning. San Francisco’s Buster Posey singled up the middle, but the Royals’ Raul Mondesi knocked the ball down and stopped it from going to center field.

Belt tried to score on the play. Mondesi’s throw home was a bit off the mark but Perez made a great tag. You can see the entire play by clicking/tapping here. But here is a video from Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' 0:45

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'
Boy on retrieving stuck basketball at Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it' 0:39

Boy on retrieving stuck basketball at Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it'
Louisville's Rick Pitino on run-in with North Carolina fan 0:47

Louisville's Rick Pitino on run-in with North Carolina fan

View More Video

Sports Videos