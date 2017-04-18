Royals’ Salvador Perez made an amazing tag at the plate against the Giants

With four Gold Glove awards in his career, the Royals’ Salvador Perez has earned his reputation as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball.
On Tuesday night, Perez made another outstanding play during the Royals’ game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium.
The Giants’ Brandon Belt was at second base with two outs in the sixth inning. San Francisco’s Buster Posey singled up the middle, but the Royals’ Raul Mondesi knocked the ball down and stopped it from going to center field.
Belt tried to score on the play. Mondesi’s throw home was a bit off the mark but Perez made a great tag. You can see the entire play by clicking/tapping here. But here is a video from Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports:
This was an absolutely incredible tag by Salvador Perez. pic.twitter.com/eJZyS9LNw3— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 19, 2017
