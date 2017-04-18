Memphis Grizzlies coach unloads on officials in epic postgame rant

Most casual NBA observers, like myself, expected the San Antonio Spurs to cruise past the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.
And the Spurs took a 2-0 series lead on Monday when they won 96-82 at home. But Memphis coach David Fizdale was furious after the game at what he saw as referees basically giving the game to San Antonio.
For example, the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points, with more than half coming on free throws (he was 19 for 19). He shot more free throws than the Grizzlies.
Fizdale started his postgame news conference in a fairly calm manner, but by the end he had spawned two sayings: “Take that for data” and “They’re not gonna rook us.”
It was a thing of beauty:
Emotions are running high on the @memgrizz bench.. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Mu4fc96GgC— NBA TV (@NBATV) April 18, 2017
