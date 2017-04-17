San Francisco Giants recall Yordano Ventura’s ‘electric’ stuff in the 2014 World Series

It was the greatest performance of Yordano Ventura’s career, which sadly was cut far too short.
As the San Francisco Giants prepare to return to Kauffman Stadium for the first time since the 2014 World Series, some of the players talked to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle about facing Ventura in the Fall Classic that October.
The Royals faced a must-win situation in Game 6 when Ventura took the ball and tossed seven shutout innings, giving up three hits while walking five as the Royals won 10-0. Ventura was just 23 years old at the time, and he was mourning the death of countryman Oscar Taveras.
“His stuff was as electric as anybody I’ve ever faced,” catcher Buster Posey told Schulman. “For somebody to be that young and on that stage, he had a lot of poise and confidence. He obviously pitched a great game.
“Anytime you’re up against elimination you get to see people’s character come out. It seemed like he was confident in himself. We could all see he was a very confident person.”
Ventura also started Game 2, which the Royals won 7-2. Although Ventura didn’t get the win, he allowed two runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Royals tied the Series at a game apiece.
Madison Bumgarner, who is scheduled to start Wednesday in the second game of this week’s two-game series, would end up being the star of that World Series, but he was impressed with Ventura’s resolve.
“That’s a tough spot to be put in, but that’s the spot you want to be put in, like he was,” Bumgarner said in the Chronicle story. “He seemed like the kind of guy who pitched with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. I kind of like that. I don’t need to talk about his stuff, how electric it was and how good it was.”
You can read more of what other Giants had to say about Ventura, here.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments