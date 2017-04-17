Mike Moustakas T-shirts will raise money for Yordano Ventura memorial fund

The Royals set up the ACE 30 Memorial Fund shortly after the death of pitcher Yordano Ventura, and money raised goes toward building youth baseball fields in Ventura’s native Dominican Republic.
Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is helping raise money for the ACE 30 Memorial Fund, and this is sure to appeal to fans. Moustakas teamed with Charlie Hustle for these T-shirts:
Limited edition @CharlieHustleCo MOOSE tees w/@pepsi & @Mooose_8 in-store 4/17 & online 4/18 support the ACE 30 Memorial Fund. #MooseTs4Ace pic.twitter.com/2hBprI8XUw— Royals Charities (@royalscharities) April 14, 2017
The shirts, which cost $32, will be available Monday, starting at 5 p.m. at the Charlie Hustle store, 419 W 47th St., in the Plaza. Moustakas will be on hand from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will sign autographs for the first 300 people who buy a T-shirt.
On Tuesday, the shirts will be available online at Charlie Hustle’s website. Here is a bit more from a Charlie Hustle Instagram post:
We are excited to team up with Mike Moustakas and Pepsi to create this limited edition MOOSE tee. This collaboration between Moose, Pepsi, and Charlie Hustle brings the nostalgia of the glory days to life, while allowing today’s fans to create unforgettable memories of their own. This limited edition MOOSE tee pays tribute to Mike Moustakas while supporting a great cause. Proceeds from each tee sold will benefit the Royals Charities ACE 30 Memorial Fund in memory of Yordano Ventura. This tee will be available on MONDAY 4/17 at 5pm as part of a special Moose Tee Launch Party at our store on the Plaza. Moose will be in-store from 6-8pm signing autographs for the first 300 purchasers of the t-shirt. Tee available online beginning TUESDAY 4/18. Come support this great cause and get ready for baseball season! #MooseTs4Ace
If you’d like to donate directly to the ACE 30 Memorial Fund, click or tap this link.
