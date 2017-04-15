Lorenzo Cain’s son joined dad in postgame interview on Friday

Time flies, doesn’t it?
After the 2014 American League Championship Series, Lorenzo Cain cradled his week-old son, Cameron Loe, as he talked about winning the MVP award in the series.
On Friday night, Cameron was in the Royals’ clubhouse and he’s growing up fast. He helped as dad did a postgame interview after a 7-1 win over the Angels. OK, help may not be the right word.
But it was cute. Fox Sports Kansas City shared the video on Twitter:
LoCain (along with special guest Cameron) says that if the #Royals continue to drive balls all over the field, "I think we'll be just fine." pic.twitter.com/gmfqztr9pN— FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) April 15, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
