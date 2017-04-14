Lorenzo Cain got two Salvy Splashes for his birthday on Thursday

The Salvy Splash may not be a regular occurrence this season, but there was no better time for one than Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals beat the Oakland A’s 3-1 and snapped a three-game skid. Lorenzo Cain was 2 for 3 with a walk, a run scored, a stolen base and a RBI. That’s quite a night. And Thursday was Cain’s 31st birthday.
Royals fans know that Cain and Salvador Perez are good friends, so it was no surprise that Perez made sure that Cain soaked in the excitement of the day. Twice.
Perez’s days of doing a Salvy Splash after every win might be over, but he got Cain two times on Thursday. The Royals shared the video of each splash on their Twitter account:
