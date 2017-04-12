Check out Ben Zobrist’s World Series ring from the Cubs

The first-ever World Series ring ceremony to be held at Wrigley Field was Wednesday night.
When the Cubs last won the World Series in 1908, the players got a ring, but Wrigley Field had not been built yet. So, yeah, a lot has changed in the world since then.
The Cubs made up for lost time by crafting a beautiful ring that also is a nod to the past.
According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, there are 108 diamonds, which naturally signifies the number of years since the Cubs last won the World Series, and the team will give out 1,908 rings.
The Chicago Tribune said that 20 fans were part of the ceremony and they got to give a ring to a player and have their picture taken. Now, that’s a cool touch.
One of those players received a World Series ring for the second consecutive season.
Ben Zobrist, who was the 2016 World Series MVP, also was a key part of the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship team.
But you knew that, right? Here is his ring:
There is one other detail that fans are sure to love.
In 1945, a tavern owner was not allowed to bring his pet goat into a World Series game at Wrigley Field, so he put a curse on the team. Well, these rings also have a goat.
That goat! Take a look at the Cubs championship ring!!! pic.twitter.com/U6UTLr5TOP— Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 12, 2017
There are three members of the Royals who will be getting a ring: pitchers Jason Hammel and Travis Wood, along with outfielder Jorge Soler.
Hammel told The Star on Monday that the former Cubs contingent in the Royals clubhouse had tentatively discussed flying to Chicago during Monday’s off day to pick up their rings before the Cubs’ home game against the Milwaukee Brewers. But the plan, Hammel said, might change.
Soler, who is recovering from an oblique strain, could begin a rehab stint in the minor leagues early next week, which could prevent him from taking part.
