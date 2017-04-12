Traffic delay in Atlanta caused by Braves foam tomahawks that fell from a truck

It’s not nearly as weird as the runaway cattle that snarled traffic in Johnson County last month, but drivers in Atlanta had a headache on Wednesday.
The cause: Atlanta Braves foam tomahawks.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, there was a traffic delay Wednesday on I-75 north of Atlanta that was caused by foam tomahawks that fell from a truck. Two lanes were closed for almost an hour, Georgia Department of Transportation officials told the Journal-Constitution.
Debris: I-75/sb south of Windy Hill Rd; Atlanta Braves foam tomahawks in the two left lanes; delays; https://t.co/oChLshdbT4 #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/z20AqYOiUW— AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) April 12, 2017
This (naturally) led to some jokes on Twitter:
@Mike_Ferrin @Jim_Duquette btw... i feel bad for the kid that goes to the Braves games ans gets a foam tomahawk with tire marks on it— Adam Moss (@byebyebaby22) April 12, 2017
@The_Twenty_Two Did you swing by I-75 in Cobb to pick up a foam tomahawk? https://t.co/WYUeZSV1Zs— Codie Mullins (@codiemTU) April 12, 2017
First 5,000 people on I-75 get a complimentary @Braves foam tomahawk! https://t.co/06uDJmNJ6I— 1079 NASH ICON (@1079nashicon) April 12, 2017
The Braves are about to go on a 15 game win streak and then win the East and it's gonna be called the "I75 Foam Tomahawk Miracle" forever— Braves Farm Updates (@BravesMILB) April 12, 2017
