For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

April 12, 2017 1:15 PM

Traffic delay in Atlanta caused by Braves foam tomahawks that fell from a truck

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

It’s not nearly as weird as the runaway cattle that snarled traffic in Johnson County last month, but drivers in Atlanta had a headache on Wednesday.

The cause: Atlanta Braves foam tomahawks.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, there was a traffic delay Wednesday on I-75 north of Atlanta that was caused by foam tomahawks that fell from a truck. Two lanes were closed for almost an hour, Georgia Department of Transportation officials told the Journal-Constitution.

This (naturally) led to some jokes on Twitter:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' 0:45

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'
Boy on retrieving stuck basketball at Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it' 0:39

Boy on retrieving stuck basketball at Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it'
Louisville's Rick Pitino on run-in with North Carolina fan 0:47

Louisville's Rick Pitino on run-in with North Carolina fan

View More Video

Sports Videos