For Pete's Sake

April 12, 2017 9:41 AM

Texas football has a urine chart that tells if you are a champion or a bad guy

Pete Grathoff

Texas’ Tom Herman is already making a mark, and the Longhorns have yet to play a game under their new coach.

Last week, Herman helped tear out the Longhorns’ locker room as Texas plans to build a new facility for the players.

On Tuesday, Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com tweeted a photo from the Moncrief-Neuhaus athletic complex at Texas, and now you know that Herman seems to take the hydration of his players seriously. Maybe a little too seriously.

I fully understand the importance of staying hydrated, but it’s the level of shame in the chart that slays me.

