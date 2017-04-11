For Pete's Sake

April 11, 2017 11:04 AM

That Royals connection came up again on ‘Better Call Saul’

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

If you are a fan of “Better Call Saul,” then you were thrilled that Season 3 kicked off on Monday. You know by now that each season starts with a flash-forward to the main character Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill/Gene working at a Cinnabon in Omaha, Neb.

On Monday, the main character saw this:

It was not the first time the Royals have been seen on the show.

During Season 2, the character Kim Wexler was wore a Royals shirt and we learned that Wexler grew up in a small town near the Nebraska/Kansas border.

Last year, a source with AMC said that it was no accident that Kim was wearing a Royals shirt. It was “a choice made with thought and intention.”

“Better Call Saul” is set in 2002, which was a year to forget for Royals fans — the team lost 100 games. But perhaps there will be much made on the show about that 2003 Royals season, when they won 83 games under manager Tony Peña and were in the playoff hunt in September.

Then again, maybe not.

But for sports fans, “Better Call Saul,” has some cool moments. In a flashback for Jimmy McGill in Season 2, we saw the store his father owned in Cicero, Ill. On the walls were some beautiful vintage Bears and Cubs signs and banners.

We will have to see if there are more Royals moments to come, but it seems likely.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

View more video

Sports Videos