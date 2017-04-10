Things got a little rough in first hot-dog race of 2017 at Kauffman Stadium

The first hot-dog race of the 2017 Royals season did not disappoint.
Relish wiped out at the start, but recovered enough to catch up* to Mustard and the knock him/her down. I have a hard time believing that was an accident.
*You’ll note I avoided the Ketchup pun.
It was a heck of a race. Ketchup avoided the scrum and crossed the finish line as the winner. It was good fun:
First hot dog race of 2017 got a little rough. pic.twitter.com/d20gNHBUFc— Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) April 10, 2017
