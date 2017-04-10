For Pete's Sake

April 10, 2017 5:45 PM

Things got a little rough in first hot-dog race of 2017 at Kauffman Stadium

By Pete Grathoff

The first hot-dog race of the 2017 Royals season did not disappoint.

Relish wiped out at the start, but recovered enough to catch up* to Mustard and the knock him/her down. I have a hard time believing that was an accident.

*You’ll note I avoided the Ketchup pun.

It was a heck of a race. Ketchup avoided the scrum and crossed the finish line as the winner. It was good fun:

