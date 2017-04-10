‘Oh my God, I cried’ Royals fans touched by Yordano Ventura tribute

For many fans, the Royals hit a home run before Monday’s home opener at Kauffman Stadium.
A pregame ceremony to honor the late Yordano Ventura included a saxophonist playing “Amazing Grace,” a tribute on the Crown Vision board and a large “ACE 30” banner was unfurled. Gold, blue and white balloons were released, Ventura’s mother threw out the first pitch and there was a B-2 flyover during the national anthem as a giant U.S. flag covered the outfield.
Fans at Kauffman Stadium were moved by the display.
“It was sad,” said Shad Smith of Kansas City. “It was just sad. All the potential that he had. It was very touching. That music, the solo was impressive.”
Smith wasn’t the only one who was touched.
“I thought it was awesome. It was emotional,” said Stephanie MacEwan of Topeka. “The whole Ventura thing, but just the big flag with all the soldiers with everything going on right now, that was more emotional to me.”
“Oh my God, I cried,” said MacEwan’s friend, Heather.
She wasn’t alone. A lot of people watching at home shed a tear.
Damn. Nothing like a good cry before a baseball game. Great tribute @Royals #Ace30 #RaisedRoyal— John Lackey (@slactose) April 10, 2017
Royals Opening Ceremony got me doing the ugly cry. #OpeningDay #Ace30— Celena (@feilc) April 10, 2017
My mom tells me to turn off the Royals game because the Ventura memorial is making me cry! It's like she doesn't know me at all! #LoveUMom— Paige Fiene (@PaigeLovesLife1) April 10, 2017
The @Royals tribute to Ventura had me all up in my feelings (aka I cried at opening day)— Kissin Kate (@K_Russ14) April 10, 2017
Am I going to cry this entire #Royals game? Feel like this video tribute opened the floodgates.— Mrs. M (@HudsBalls) April 10, 2017
Really trying to not cry at my desk watching the #Ace30 tribute before the #Royals game.— Jennifer Randolph (@auntiejenfromoz) April 10, 2017
Thank you @Royals for the beautiful tribute to Ventura. It was so moving, and I love that Marisol got to throw the ceremonial 1st pitch! ❤️— Katie Welch (@KWelch83) April 10, 2017
Not a dry eye at The K: beautiful tribute to @YordanoVentura from his @Royals family on #OpeningDay. Let's win one for Ace. #RaisedRoyal— Katie Van Luchene (@KatieVanLuchene) April 10, 2017
