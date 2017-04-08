This fist pump constitutes a big celebration by Royals’ Alex Gordon

If you were to make a list of the most emotional players on the Royals roster, left fielder Alex Gordon wouldn’t come close to cracking the top 10.
Gordon is known for his insane work ethic and healthy eating habits, but emotional outbursts? Nah.
So, yeah, Gordon didn’t go crazy when he hit a go-ahead two-run double in the Royals’ 7-3 win at Houston on Saturday. But he did have a fist pump, and that tells you how fired up Gordon was.
Twitter user Shaun Newkirk of Royals Review tweeted a GIF of this fist pump from Gordon:
Gordon fist pump pic.twitter.com/sNNYo2WREF— Shaun Newkirk (@Shauncore) April 9, 2017
Gordon’s two RBIs were part of a six-run eighth inning as the Royals won their second straight game.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments