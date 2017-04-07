For Pete's Sake

April 7, 2017 10:34 PM

This catch by Royals’ Lorenzo Cain may end up being one of season’s best

By Pete Grathoff

For Royals fans, it was great to see that Lorenzo Cain smile again. It kind of captured how Royals fans were feeling everywhere.

Not only did the Royals pick up their first win of the season by beating the Houston Astros 5-1 on Friday night, but Cain already has turned in a candidate for catch of the year.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Houston’s George Springer hit a laser to right-center field. It seemed destined to be a hit, but Cain did this:

Springer’s tip of the helmet was a nice touch, don’t you think?

