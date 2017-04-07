For Pete's Sake

NHL referees appeared to use Scotch tape to fix a goal during a game Thursday

I’m surprised they didn’t go with Duct tape.

During Thursday’s game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks, one of the goals was in need of repair as the net broke free from the crossbar.

I’m not completely certain that is Scotch tape, because some people have said may be tape that is used for shin pads, but either way, it was an unusual sight.

Here are a couple more looks:

