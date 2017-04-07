NHL referees appeared to use Scotch tape to fix a goal during a game Thursday

I’m surprised they didn’t go with Duct tape.
During Thursday’s game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks, one of the goals was in need of repair as the net broke free from the crossbar.
nothin' a little scotch tape can't fix pic.twitter.com/kxKGyq9CAt— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 7, 2017
I’m not completely certain that is Scotch tape, because some people have said may be tape that is used for shin pads, but either way, it was an unusual sight.
Here are a couple more looks:
A Ref just used scotch tape to fix a hockey net mid-game. It's 2017 people, first the mini-ipads for video review and now this NHL?! pic.twitter.com/dBbZTI6Guz— Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) April 7, 2017
@NHL just fixed a net with scotch tape... pic.twitter.com/mk8jVWgTc3— Travis Burnette (@TravieBurnette7) April 7, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments