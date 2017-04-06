Alex Gordon quietly did something cool for a kid in Wednesday’s game

It’s been a terrible start to the season for the Royals, but a two-game stretch like this in, say, June is merely a blip in the season.
But it’s magnified because it’s the start of the season. So if you are feeling bummed about how things have gone, here’s a silver lining: Royals left fielder Alex Gordon did something cool during Wednesday’s game against the Twins.
Check out this clip on a foul ball:
sorry kid. pic.twitter.com/hmppZSpWq0— Parker Hageman (@ParkerHageman) April 5, 2017
@ParkerHageman Thankfully Alex Gordon just gave those same kids a ball from Castro's AB— Alex Berger (@AlexChuyBerger) April 5, 2017
What a terrible thing to do, right? Well, the guy who grabbed the ball ended up not being a complete punk. He gave the ball to another kid:
"You go and do something like this ...— Cut4 (@Cut4) April 5, 2017
And totally redeem yourself!" https://t.co/8zvBM4zgQX pic.twitter.com/vWRDyaoRxV
But what about the kid with the red hat who seemed ready to snag the ball himself? He had a glove and was ready to make a memory.
Shoulda given it to one of the kids who almost caught it, tho. https://t.co/S9tPdp4VcP— Twinkie Town (@TwinkieTown) April 5, 2017
Here’s where Gordon came up big. A few people at the game took note that Gordon went over the kid with the red hat and made his day.
@TwinkieTown Now the kid got one anyway. And personally from Alex Gordon. Even better— Tim Zieroth (@Twins_guyTJZ) April 5, 2017
The kid who got robbed of the foul ball here just totally got a ball from Alex Gordon. I think everyone leaves happy. https://t.co/Wym8bodYEk— Maggie (@mags779) April 5, 2017
@ParkerHageman Alex Gordon just gave a foul ball to the kid with the glove right next to him this inning, too.— James Farris (@ChiefakaJames) April 5, 2017
