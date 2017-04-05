Tom Watson shows off massive bicep during practice at Augusta National

This is why we have the flexed biceps emoji.
Tom Watson, the Kansas City golf legend who has won the Masters twice among his eight wins in majors, showed off his one of his guns on Tuesday at Augusta National.
Watson, 67, was flexing for Jason Day during the second practice round ahead of the Masters.
That’s impressive, right? Let’s take a closer look at the photo from the Golf Channel:
Although Watson played in his final Masters last year, he will be on the course Wednesday with a couple of other legends.
I'm honored to be invited to play in the Wednesday Par 3 Challenge at #TheMasters with two older hacks, @jacknicklaus and @garyplayer— Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) March 31, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments