April 5, 2017 9:08 AM

Tom Watson shows off massive bicep during practice at Augusta National

This is why we have the flexed biceps emoji.

Tom Watson, the Kansas City golf legend who has won the Masters twice among his eight wins in majors, showed off his one of his guns on Tuesday at Augusta National.

Watson, 67, was flexing for Jason Day during the second practice round ahead of the Masters.

 

Sun&#39;s out, s out for Tom Watson at #TheMasters.

A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel) on

That’s impressive, right? Let’s take a closer look at the photo from the Golf Channel:

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Although Watson played in his final Masters last year, he will be on the course Wednesday with a couple of other legends.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

