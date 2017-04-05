Cardinals player was hit by a baseball three times in one inning

No pain, no gain, right?
That was the motto of the Cardinals’ Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday night. In the fifth inning, he was hit by a baseball three times. First, he reached after being hit by a pitch. Piscotty took second on a wild pitch and the throw appeared to hit him in the elbow. Then while scoring, Piscotty was hit on the helmet.
That’s a rough few minutes.
According to the Cardinals’ website, Piscotty left the game — which the Cubs won 2-1 — with a bruised head.
“Probably the roughest turn around the bases I’ve ever seen,” pitcher Adam Wainwright said on the team’s website.
