For Pete's Sake

April 5, 2017 8:02 AM

Cardinals player was hit by a baseball three times in one inning

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

No pain, no gain, right?

That was the motto of the Cardinals’ Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday night. In the fifth inning, he was hit by a baseball three times. First, he reached after being hit by a pitch. Piscotty took second on a wild pitch and the throw appeared to hit him in the elbow. Then while scoring, Piscotty was hit on the helmet.

That’s a rough few minutes.

According to the Cardinals’ website, Piscotty left the game — which the Cubs won 2-1 — with a bruised head.

“Probably the roughest turn around the bases I’ve ever seen,” pitcher Adam Wainwright said on the team’s website.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

