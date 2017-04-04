Royals commercial featuring Buck O’Neil singing ‘Take Me Out To The Ball Game’ is sweet

There were few highlights from the Royals’ season-opening 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
Danny Duffy pitched well. Mike Moustakas crushed a home run. And that Buck O’Neil commercial from the Royals was a big hit with fans, including one who kicked cancer’s butt — Tim Grimes.
That @Royals commercial with Buck singing "take me out to the ballgame" was awesome!!— Tim Grimes (@bustagrimes10) April 3, 2017
In the commercial, O’Neil sings “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” while there are scenes of fans and players at Kauffman Stadium. Although O’Neil died in 2006, he is still a beloved figure in Kansas City. It’s really a sweet commercial.
Here it is from a Twitter user named Nick Main and also from the MLB.com.
When your love for the game is as timeless as Buck O'Neil, you're #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/WN5EEkWUyv— Nick Main (@MainNick) April 3, 2017
There response from other Royals fans was great.
Buck O'Neil's Royals commercial makes me weep. ⚾️— Megan Hockman (@_MgnLee) April 3, 2017
@jeff_rosen88 And a beautiful @Royals #RaisedRoyal Buck O'Neill commercial singing 'Take Me out to The Ball Game' chills!!— Nancy Williams (@nancyinshawnee) April 3, 2017
That #RaisedRoyal commercial that just aired with Buck O'Neil singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame brought me to tears! @Royals well done.— Katana Ewbank (@katanajo) April 3, 2017
. @Royals that Buck O'Neil commercial is really the only one you need. #Royals— Michael Smith (@prezmike25) April 3, 2017
Bravo, @Royals on the Buck O'Neil commercial.— Mike Engel (@michaelengel) April 3, 2017
Love love love the new @Royals commercial with Buck singing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame"!!! Genius campaign!— Todd Richards (@TRich6225) April 3, 2017
The Buck commercial makes me tear up a little bit— Go Royals 2017 (@kcroyalsfan22) April 3, 2017
