April 4, 2017 9:39 AM

Royals commercial featuring Buck O’Neil singing ‘Take Me Out To The Ball Game’ is sweet

There were few highlights from the Royals’ season-opening 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Danny Duffy pitched well. Mike Moustakas crushed a home run. And that Buck O’Neil commercial from the Royals was a big hit with fans, including one who kicked cancer’s butt — Tim Grimes.

In the commercial, O’Neil sings “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” while there are scenes of fans and players at Kauffman Stadium. Although O’Neil died in 2006, he is still a beloved figure in Kansas City. It’s really a sweet commercial.

Here it is from a Twitter user named Nick Main and also from the MLB.com.

There response from other Royals fans was great.

