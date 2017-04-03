For Pete's Sake

April 3, 2017

Just about everyone was upset with the refs in NCAA title game

The one thought that was shared by many people who watched Monday’s NCAA Tournament championship game was: “Let them play.”

While North Carolina beat Gonzaga 71-65 and won the national championship, the second half was marred by stoppages and fouls, and people were not happy.

Many of those people, including NBA and NFL stars, took to social media to express their disapproval.

