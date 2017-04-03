Just about everyone was upset with the refs in NCAA title game

The one thought that was shared by many people who watched Monday’s NCAA Tournament championship game was: “Let them play.”
While North Carolina beat Gonzaga 71-65 and won the national championship, the second half was marred by stoppages and fouls, and people were not happy.
Many of those people, including NBA and NFL stars, took to social media to express their disapproval.
Man I can't watch this anymore man! I would like to see the kids decide who wins the game! I mean Bruh!! Smh— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017
Even on a made basket these refs are stopping the flow!! Enough!— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 4, 2017
Flagrant 1? Hmm. #NCAAChampionship #TheMasters #BallDontLie— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 4, 2017
Refs please stay out of the game...you're ruining it for both teams #NCAAChampionship— James Worthy (@JamesWorthy42) April 4, 2017
These refs are making not want to watch this game— Jermaine Kearse (@JKearse_15) April 4, 2017
These refs are killing this game. Need better crew in final game NCAA— Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) April 4, 2017
Refs please let the kids decide the game. In the bonus with more than 10 mins left in the game. Come on!!#nationalchampionship— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) April 4, 2017
Let these kids play. Put the whistles away.— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 4, 2017
This game is awesome. So exciting. Nonstop action. Referees doing great jozzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz— Michael Young (@MikeyY626) April 4, 2017
Once again... the refs are the stars of the game. Thanks #NCAATournament— Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) April 4, 2017
We basically watching the refs make all the plays— Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) April 4, 2017
The refs came to make their presence known— Jim Rome (@jimrome) April 4, 2017
Cmon man stop calling these damn fouls let them play #UNCvsGonzaga— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 4, 2017
