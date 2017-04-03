KC sports teams throw support behind Royals on Opening Day

It’s time.
The Royals’ season opener is Monday against the Minnesota Twins, and fans have been sharing their excitement about baseball’s return on social media.
The other pro sports franchises in Kansas City also sent their best wishes for the 2017 season to the Royals.
Go get 'em @Royals. #RaisedRoyal #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/dbgHrp2PRh— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 3, 2017
We've got our #CapsOn today to support the Boys in Blue. Good luck, @Royals on #OpeningDay! ⚾ pic.twitter.com/5AcFqfjuTa— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 3, 2017
Hey, @MLB & @goldbergkc we've got our #capson for the @Royals #OpeningDay. #OneCity #RaisedRoyal #GoRoyals pic.twitter.com/oW3EpUyzIJ— Missouri Mavericks (@MissouriMavs) April 3, 2017
Good luck to the @Royals on your #OpeningDay ⚾️ #RaisedRoyal https://t.co/Db9DDCRWlK— FC Kansas City (@FCKansasCity) April 3, 2017
The Royals also got support from celebrities, politicians and others in Kansas City.
Happy @Royals Opening Day! Need an excuse to bust out of work early to watch the game? We've got you covered. #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/A58epMsadI— Kelly's Westport Inn (@KellysBarKC) April 3, 2017
Bringing Americans together for over a century, America's pastime is back! Good Luck to the @Royals on #OpeningDay https://t.co/etIijoSzf4— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) April 3, 2017
I was #RaisedRoyal, but couldn't decide on just one cap for Opening Day, so I wore almost all of… https://t.co/DtfKGBJaef— David Cook (@thedavidcook) April 3, 2017
Let's go @Royals #OpeningDay #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/YzqzFzF3Xp— North KC Hospital (@NKCHospital) April 3, 2017
Today’s the day the Boys in Blue are back! Let’s go, @Royals. #OpeningDay #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/5B6IHMa9de— Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) April 3, 2017
Even the books & photos around Central Library are excited for #Royals #OpeningDay! #RaisedRoyal See more on our @Snapchat: kclibrary pic.twitter.com/qewqeatrKc— KCMO Public Library (@KCLibrary) April 3, 2017
