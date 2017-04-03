For Pete's Sake

April 3, 2017 2:32 PM

KC sports teams throw support behind Royals on Opening Day

By Pete Grathoff

It’s time.

The Royals’ season opener is Monday against the Minnesota Twins, and fans have been sharing their excitement about baseball’s return on social media.

The other pro sports franchises in Kansas City also sent their best wishes for the 2017 season to the Royals.

The Royals also got support from celebrities, politicians and others in Kansas City.

Comments

