For Pete's Sake

April 3, 2017 11:43 AM

Your Bitmoji now can be decked out in Royals gear

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Forbes declared 2016 as the Year of the Bitmoji, and the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing.

Judging by social media, there seems to be more and more people making cartoon avatar of themselves. And now those Bitmoji will be able to wear Major League Baseball gear.

If you have a Bitmoji, the Royals theme should be easy to find. Since the Royals retweeted Major League Baseball’s message, fans have been sharing their Royals Bitmoji.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

View more video

Sports Videos