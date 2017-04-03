Your Bitmoji now can be decked out in Royals gear

Forbes declared 2016 as the Year of the Bitmoji, and the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing.
Judging by social media, there seems to be more and more people making cartoon avatar of themselves. And now those Bitmoji will be able to wear Major League Baseball gear.
#OpeningDay also means you can now dress your @Bitmoji in your favorite team's gear. You're welcome. #CapsOn pic.twitter.com/wSau7nFkRa— MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2017
If you have a Bitmoji, the Royals theme should be easy to find. Since the Royals retweeted Major League Baseball’s message, fans have been sharing their Royals Bitmoji.
@MLB @Bitmoji @Snap #HEYHEYHEYHEY #Royals #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/zkaMz7AoYH— Stephanie Leith (@sleith9806) April 3, 2017
when it's Monday but it's also #OpeningDay ⚾️☕️ #Royals pic.twitter.com/bmii7zzR8j— Morgan Cormack (@morgan_cormack) April 3, 2017
@MLB @Bitmoji @Snap pic.twitter.com/6dXSw9a8Px— Mr Ducks (@aceapplebees) April 3, 2017
Yeah - it's Opening Day for the KC Royals! pic.twitter.com/gICpADHlOU— Tamie Preston (@TamiePreston) April 3, 2017
@Royals pic.twitter.com/fyuXU6Jae4— Happy Bunny (@kllrbnny) April 3, 2017
@Royals it's #OpeningDay #CapsOn #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/99mMLhiv67— Royals Collector (@RoyalsCollector) April 3, 2017
Good luck this season @Royals #RaisedRoyal #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/91cnMJsXaz— KC Blue Beard (@Big_Red_54) April 3, 2017
@Royals Hey, It's Baseball Season! pic.twitter.com/JNh29xpJSs— Stephanie Nicholson (@Stephanie__N) April 3, 2017
