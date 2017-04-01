For Pete's Sake

Here is the shot that ended UConn’s 111-game winning streak

Although it seemed impossible to fathom at times, the Connecticut women’s basketball team had to lose a game at some point.

That happened Friday night in the Final Four.

Mississippi State won 66-64 in overtime in Dallas. It was the Huskies’ first loss since an overtime defeat at Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014.

Morgan William, a 5-foot-5-inch point guard, made the game-winner on a shot at the buzzer.

Here is a look at the shot from the stands via Scott Bell of the Dallas Morning News:

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said he knew the day would come when his team would walk off the court after a loss.

“You know what? When stuff like this happens, it kind of makes me shake my head and go, ‘You know how many times this could have happened and it didn’t happen?’ ” Auriemma told reporters after the game. “The fact that it never happened, that doesn’t mean I went home thinking it’s never going to happen. I knew this was coming at some point.

“I’m just shocked that it took this long to get here.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

