Phil Mickelson once paid off a nearly $2 million gambling debt

A year ago, Phil Mickelson was the highest paid golfer in the world, according to Forbes, taking in $52.9 million.
That was for last year alone, so maybe it’s not that big of a deal that the New York Post reported that Mickelson paid off a $1.95 million gambling debt in 2012 to Billy Walters, who is known as one of the most successful sports bettors. Walters is on trial for alleged insider trading involving a company called Dean Foods, that story says.
The Washington Post reported that Mickelson is not facing criminal charges in the trial, but he is on the witness list. However, the Post said, he is not expected to be called to the stand because a defense attorney told prosecutors that Mickelson would exercise his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Mickelson, who is affectionately known as Lefty, is known for his enjoyment of gambling, whether it is on a movie set or during a practice round against a 17-year-old.
