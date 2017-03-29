Former KU golfer Gary Woodland says one of wife’s two unborn babies has died

PGA golfer Gary Woodland withdrew from last weekend’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, for an unknown reason.
Woodland, who was born in Topeka and graduated from Kansas, on Wednesday shared the terrible reason why he pulled out of the tournament.
Woodland, who is ranked 35th in the world, wrote in his Twitter message on Wednesday that one of the two babies his wife Gabby is currently pregnant with had passed away.
“Last week I withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to be with my wife, Gabby, as there were complications with our recently announced pregnancy with twins. Gabby and I have since had to cope with the heartbreaking loss of one of the babies, and our doctors will be closely monitoring the health of my wife and the other baby for the remainder of the pregnancy. We appreciate all the love and support during this difficult time as we regroup as a family. At this point in time, I plan to play the Masters next week.”
The Masters is April 6-9, and everyone will be pulling for Woodland.
After Woodland shared the sad news, other professional golfers sent their best wishes to Woodland.
@GaryWoodland thinking of you and the family bud! Hope Gabby is well and look forward to having you back out here. Thoughts and prayers!— Ricky Barnes (@RealRickyBarnes) March 29, 2017
@GaryWoodland gutted for you guys. Not that it makes it any easier but all of the golfing world is behind you.— Aron Price (@aronpricePGA) March 29, 2017
@GaryWoodland I'm so sorry to hear that pal..really am.. good luck to u and your family— SimonDyson (@simondyson77) March 29, 2017
@GaryWoodland so sorry to hear. Thoughts are with you and your family.— Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) March 29, 2017
