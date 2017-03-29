Former KU golfer Gary Woodland says one of wife’s two unborn babies has died

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017? Pause

3:21 Crown Chasers episode six: Royals enter 2017 with familiar faces but a new look

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge

4:17 Crown Chasers episode three: Royals' stars made tough transition from top-rated prospects to major league success

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'