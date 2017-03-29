For Pete's Sake

March 29, 2017 2:59 PM

Former KU golfer Gary Woodland says one of wife’s two unborn babies has died

PGA golfer Gary Woodland withdrew from last weekend’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, for an unknown reason.

Woodland, who was born in Topeka and graduated from Kansas, on Wednesday shared the terrible reason why he pulled out of the tournament.

Woodland, who is ranked 35th in the world, wrote in his Twitter message on Wednesday that one of the two babies his wife Gabby is currently pregnant with had passed away.

“Last week I withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to be with my wife, Gabby, as there were complications with our recently announced pregnancy with twins. Gabby and I have since had to cope with the heartbreaking loss of one of the babies, and our doctors will be closely monitoring the health of my wife and the other baby for the remainder of the pregnancy. We appreciate all the love and support during this difficult time as we regroup as a family. At this point in time, I plan to play the Masters next week.”

The Masters is April 6-9, and everyone will be pulling for Woodland.

After Woodland shared the sad news, other professional golfers sent their best wishes to Woodland.

