Raiders-themed brothel planned in Nevada for team’s move to Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ nickname is Sin City, but it is important to note that prostitution is illegal in Clark County where the city is located.
But it is legal in other parts of Nevada, however. And one brothel owner in the state is excited about the NFL coming to the state. He has big plans to celebrate the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas.
Dennis Hof, who was featured in HBO’s “Cathouse,” apparently plans to open a Raiders-themed brothel called “Pirates Booty Sports Brothel” in 2020 when the Raiders are expected to start playing in Las Vegas.
“The Raiders coming to Vegas will mean big business for me, so my next sex den will honor the ‘Men in Black’ and their ‘Raider Nation,’ ” Hof said in a news release, per Mick Ackers of the Las Vegas Sun. “... it will be the first brothel entirely dedicated to athletes and their die-hard fans.”
It would be located in Crystal, Nev., which is about 70 miles from Las Vegas.
In the release, Hof said there will be a special VIP section of the, uh, establishment just for the Raiders players and staff.
Hof owns “The Love Ranch South,” which gained national attention because it’s where former NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious in 2015.
You can take this with a grain of salt: Hof wants to legalize prostitution, as he told the Las Vegas Sun, because he believes it would cut down on sex trafficking.
Hat tip to the Washington Post.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments