March 28, 2017 8:34 AM

South Carolina’s Frank Martin could see Eric Hosmer playing for Gamecocks

By Pete Grathoff

Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield has a special place in South Carolina sports lore.

At the 2010 College World Series, Merrifield’s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning gave the Gamecocks a 2-1 win over UCLA as South Carolina won its first national championship in baseball.

Merrifield was fired up after the South Carolina men’s basketball team advanced to the Final Four, which is being held in Phoenix. The games will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium, which is not far from Surprise, Ariz., where the Royals have their spring training home.

This is what Merrifield tweeted on Monday night:

South Carolina coach Frank Martin saw that tweet, and his response shows that he knows at least a little something about the Royals.

Hosmer is 6-4 and 225 pounds, so you could see him setting a pick or three, right? Well, Martin could.

