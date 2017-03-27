For Pete's Sake

North Carolina’s Luke Maye got a standing ovation at his 8 a.m. Business 101 class

You might expect that Luke Maye would receive a standing ovation if he went to class on Monday.

Maye, a sophomore, hit the game-winning basket for North Carolina in its 75-73 win over Kentucky in the South regional final on Sunday. That gave North Carolina a spot in the Final Four.

It was the late game on Sunday and it was played in Memphis, so you couldn’t blame Maye for sleeping in. Who knows when the Tar Heels got back to campus?

But no, Maye made it to his 8 a.m. Business 101 class, according to Jack Sewell, who is a student at North Carolina. Here is Sewell’s video of how his classmates responded to seeing Maye:

Yep, Maye got a standing ovation.

That was for this:

