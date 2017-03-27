For Pete's Sake

March 27, 2017 8:32 AM

Video of guy doing epic handstand on weights overshadowed by old man shooting baskets

By Pete Grathoff

Here is a fun video for a rainy Monday morning.

This took off over the weekend, but not for the reason you might be expecting. Jasmine L. Watkins shared this video and her comment was spot-on: “The grandpa draining shots in the background is really all I could focus on”

You can see why. The guy, who maybe isn’t a grandpa but appears to be older, didn’t miss a single shot and made it look easy.

The video was obviously a hit. It was retweeted more than 12,000 times and liked another 24,000. Another person tweeted the video and it got 38,000 retweets and 68,000 likes.

This being the Internet, it’s possible that the video is a set-up, but even so, that guy had to keep making baskets. Oh, and the other dude had to do that handstand.

People were impressed:

