Video of guy doing epic handstand on weights overshadowed by old man shooting baskets

Here is a fun video for a rainy Monday morning.
This took off over the weekend, but not for the reason you might be expecting. Jasmine L. Watkins shared this video and her comment was spot-on: “The grandpa draining shots in the background is really all I could focus on”
The grandpa draining shots in the background is really all I could focus on pic.twitter.com/c6SpOmFGJJ— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 26, 2017
You can see why. The guy, who maybe isn’t a grandpa but appears to be older, didn’t miss a single shot and made it look easy.
The video was obviously a hit. It was retweeted more than 12,000 times and liked another 24,000. Another person tweeted the video and it got 38,000 retweets and 68,000 likes.
This being the Internet, it’s possible that the video is a set-up, but even so, that guy had to keep making baskets. Oh, and the other dude had to do that handstand.
People were impressed:
@JasmineLWatkins More proof that one is more impressive when one isn't thirsty for attention.— Fabienne (@tresbienne) March 26, 2017
@JasmineLWatkins dude in the back was on stand-by to let that bearded dumbbell borrow his life-alert.— Justin Riendeau (@jcrchopper) March 27, 2017
@JasmineLWatkins @AkilahObviously seriously the old dude was killing it— Patricia O. Shea (@patty_shea) March 27, 2017
@JasmineLWatkins look at that guy go. All net, every shot!— ♥️ (@LoveRunandPray) March 26, 2017
@JasmineLWatkins @iGoHAM_79 this is incredible— Pamela Fierce (@IphoneKisses) March 27, 2017
@JasmineLWatkins @AllbrightNFL bball grandpa definitely more impressive than acrobat guy— togo32666 (@tg0326) March 26, 2017
@JasmineLWatkins my mans has a 99 free throw rating— Emilio Isaac (@emilio_isaac69) March 27, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments