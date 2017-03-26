For Pete's Sake

March 26, 2017 6:50 PM

Here is the wild final 10 seconds of the North Carolina-Kentucky game

That was a wild and fun finish to the North Carolina-Kentucky game.

In the span of less than 10 seconds, the Wildcats tied it with a three-pointer, then watched the Tar Heels come right back and got the game-winner in a 75-73 win Sunday in an Elite Eight game in Memphis.

Kentucky’s Malik Monk hit a clutch three-pointer, but North Carolina’s Luke Maye made the game-winner with 0.3 seconds left. It was craziness.

