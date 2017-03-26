Here is the wild final 10 seconds of the North Carolina-Kentucky game

That was a wild and fun finish to the North Carolina-Kentucky game.
In the span of less than 10 seconds, the Wildcats tied it with a three-pointer, then watched the Tar Heels come right back and got the game-winner in a 75-73 win Sunday in an Elite Eight game in Memphis.
Kentucky’s Malik Monk hit a clutch three-pointer, but North Carolina’s Luke Maye made the game-winner with 0.3 seconds left. It was craziness.
nickr83: Kentucky ties it, but North Carolina answers w… #Elite8 #UKvsUNC CBS Post Game Show https://t.co/cOC7u5o6D6 pic.twitter.com/C3LBwLjOH1— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) March 26, 2017
nickr83: Replays of the unbelievable game-deciding sequ… #Elite8 #UKvsUNC CBS Post Game Show https://t.co/uwVUbm7mBm pic.twitter.com/D5ltMAAwoa— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) March 26, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments