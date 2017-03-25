For Pete's Sake

March 25, 2017 10:34 PM

Kansas fans say farewell and thank you to Frank Mason

The end is always so sudden.

The Kansas Jayhawks lost 74-60 to Oregon at the Sprint Center on Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Regional final. KU fell one step short of the Final Four.

Senior Frank Mason did what he could, scoring 21 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists while playing all 40 minutes.

It was Mason’s final game with KU, and fans took time to thank him for his contributions through the years.

