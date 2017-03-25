Kansas fans say farewell and thank you to Frank Mason

The end is always so sudden.
The Kansas Jayhawks lost 74-60 to Oregon at the Sprint Center on Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Regional final. KU fell one step short of the Final Four.
Senior Frank Mason did what he could, scoring 21 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists while playing all 40 minutes.
It was Mason’s final game with KU, and fans took time to thank him for his contributions through the years.
Thank you @FrankMason0 thank you for representing KU so well. #FOE #kubball— Kaleb Williams (@KAjay3) March 26, 2017
Gonna miss ya @FrankMason0 pic.twitter.com/Zeq515i0Tl— evan skelton (@evanske3) March 26, 2017
Thank you Frank Mason. You will be missed. #BIFM— Phog Advisory (@PhogAdvisory) March 26, 2017
@FrankMason0 thank you for giving your heart and soul to KU for 4 years. I will miss watching you in that Kansas jersey #rcjh— Donnie Spins (@H_SPINS28) March 26, 2017
Thank you, @FrankMason0 and all other seniors for a great year and careers at KU. Didn't end the way we liked but #RockChalk forever. pic.twitter.com/j2UsxLDceL— Skyler Gessert (@SkyManGessert6) March 26, 2017
Frank Mason still the— ryan haskins (@ryanhaskins10) March 26, 2017
Thank you @FrankMason0 , I hope every kid in America watched how you played the game with zero fear and toughness ✊ #Respect— Victor Downing (@Vic_Down) March 26, 2017
I've never seen another player play the game with so much heart and I've been a @KUHoops fan for a loooooooong time. Thank you @FrankMason0 pic.twitter.com/x45jy6QvKR— Jenny Nichole (@nicholejenny11) March 26, 2017
@FrankMason0 I love you forever. I haven't seen anyone with your heart. You are my spirit animal!!! You ARE KU basketball!!!!!!!!— Austin Johanning (@choco_chip69) March 26, 2017
@FrankMason0 Thank you. For everything. I mean that sincerely. We all do. God bless you in your endeavors, Tank. ✊— Robert Cox (@CoxKWU) March 26, 2017
Watching you for 4 years has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Thank you Frank. Thank you. @FrankMason0 pic.twitter.com/OQ8EaRW3Jh— Keenan Westerman (@KeenanWesterman) March 26, 2017
I just watched Frank Mason's last game for KU & honestly was not emotionally prepared— Ellis Wiltsey (@ellisblairr) March 26, 2017
Thank you @FrankMason0 for everything #RockChalk— Jake Mendoza (@TheJakeMendoza) March 26, 2017
Thank you to frank mason, who didn't deserve the effort he got from everyone else tonight— RCT (@rockchalktalk) March 26, 2017
@FrankMason0 Zero will always be my hero ❤— Emma Branski (@EmmaBranski) March 26, 2017
I love you @FrankMason0 thank you for everything you've given to the University of Kansas. Good luck on a very bright future. RCJH— DMAC (@mr_mceachern) March 26, 2017
Miss you already Frank Mason— Carlene McManigal (@carlene_mcm) March 26, 2017
Thank you @FrankMason0. Jayhawk nation loves you and always will. #kubball— Mandy Meyer (@MandyMeyer) March 26, 2017
So much love for Frank Mason, he deserved a much better end than this— lil uzi bert (@bertieisme) March 26, 2017
