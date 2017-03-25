Once a skeptic about KC barbecue, Oregon columnist sees the light

This story is just two tweets long, but it highlights why Kansas City barbecue is the best in the nation. Whoops, I mean best in the world.
With Oregon playing in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional at the Sprint Center, John Canzano of the Oregonian newspaper in Portland was in town. And he didn’t get what the fuss was about with our barbecue.
There’s an odd fascination with KC BBQ going on with the Oregonians here. It’s almost like there’s no BBQ’ing allowed in Oregon.— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) March 24, 2017
Now that’s just plain silly, right? Of course, people can have a barbecue back home in Oregon, but it’s not Kansas City barbecue.
Canzano just needed to try some of our barbecue and he would see the light. Well, that’s exactly what happened.
A trip to Joe’s Kansas City (nee Oklahoma Joe’s) did just the trick. Here is what Canzano tweeted just five hours and 24 minutes later:
I had @joeskc for lunch… I stand corrected. BBQ here is not the same. This place is a gas station… and is 5-star stuff. pic.twitter.com/1GfxYLdoBZ— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) March 24, 2017
That’s what a Z-man can do. And that’s just one of the many great barbecue places Kansas City has to offer. I would encourage him to try a few other places before leaving town.
