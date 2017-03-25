For Pete's Sake

March 25, 2017 10:12 AM

South Carolina coach Frank Martin had a sweet response to a kid reporter

By Pete Grathoff

Raise your hand if you had South Carolina in the Elite Eight.

Liar.

Well, maybe you did have the Gamecocks one win from the Final Four, but a whole lot of people didn’t. And few expected South Carolina to destroy Baylor on Friday night, but the Gamecocks won 70-50.

After the game, South Carolina coach Frank Martin was asked a question by an SI Kids reporter. Martin, the former Kansas State coach, gave a sweet response.

Here is the video from GoGamecocks.com:

