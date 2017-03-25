South Carolina coach Frank Martin had a sweet response to a kid reporter

Raise your hand if you had South Carolina in the Elite Eight.
Liar.
Well, maybe you did have the Gamecocks one win from the Final Four, but a whole lot of people didn’t. And few expected South Carolina to destroy Baylor on Friday night, but the Gamecocks won 70-50.
After the game, South Carolina coach Frank Martin was asked a question by an SI Kids reporter. Martin, the former Kansas State coach, gave a sweet response.
Here is the video from GoGamecocks.com:
Love @FrankMartin_SC response to question from @SIKids reporter. pic.twitter.com/0Oj9NnzGmX— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) March 25, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments