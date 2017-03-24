West Virginia had maybe the worst final possession in NCAA Tournament history

If I can pry you away from work for a few minutes*, here’s a question to ponder.
If your team loses a game in the NCAA Tournament, what’s the best way? Would you rather that it’s in blowout fashion, like Purdue getting crushed by Kansas? Or would you like the game to be close?
Some people might argue that a loss is a loss, but let’s take a look at how West Virginia’s season ended on Thursday night against Gonzaga. Because that stung.
The Mountaineers lost 61-58, so they needed a three-pointer to tie the game. West Virginia got three cracks at it and each one was worse than the last.
“To know you were so close and you gave everything you had and to come up sort, it hurts,” West Virginia’s Jevon Carter told reporters after the game.
Yeah, this kind of hurt to watch:
mattclapp: This possession could've been better, West Virginia. TBS NCAA Basketball Tournam… https://t.co/5rGgKiIauD pic.twitter.com/rs57DMrNgs— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) March 24, 2017
