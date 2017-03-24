For Pete's Sake

March 24, 2017 7:48 AM

Watch Lagerald Vick’s 360 dunk for KU against Purdue

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

You knew the game was over when it happened, right?

There was 12:09 left to play in Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game at the Sprint Center when Kansas’ Lagerald Vick had his 360 dunk against Purdue. It gave Kansas a 63-54 lead, but the game was essentially over at that point. The Jayhawks rolled over the Boilermakers from that point and won 98-66.

Here is that dunk:

Here is another look:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

View more video

Sports Videos