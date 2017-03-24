Watch Lagerald Vick’s 360 dunk for KU against Purdue

You knew the game was over when it happened, right?
There was 12:09 left to play in Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game at the Sprint Center when Kansas’ Lagerald Vick had his 360 dunk against Purdue. It gave Kansas a 63-54 lead, but the game was essentially over at that point. The Jayhawks rolled over the Boilermakers from that point and won 98-66.
Here is that dunk:
Here is another look:
O My Goodness Vick with the 360 Dunk for the Kansas Jayhawks. pic.twitter.com/HqkhtOe1yp— Mo Tafolla (@MoTafolla) March 24, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments