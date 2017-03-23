After WBC, Pedro Martinez says Eric Hosmer is going to get a huge contract

Following Team USA’s 8-0 win over Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic championship game on Wednesday night, Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer stopped by the MLB Network set at Dodger Stadium.
Among the quartet of announcers was Harold Reynolds, who is an unabashed Hosmer fan. Reynolds talked about Hosmer’s fielding skills (three-time Gold Glove winner) and said he has the ability to drive the ball to all fields. Reynolds predicted Hosmer would hit .300, with 30 home runs and 100 RBIs.
“What else do you want?” Reynolds said.
Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, fully aware that Hosmer will be a free agent at the end of the 2017 season, then chimed in:
“That means he’s going to be really rich, really soon. He’s going to get paid, boy.”
That can’t make Royals fans feel good. But you can bet that Scott Boras, who had choice words for Royals owner David Glass earlier this month, will make note that Hosmer won a World Baseball Classic title, a World Series title and was the All-Star Game MVP a year ago.
Here is Hosmer’s talk on MLB Network:
