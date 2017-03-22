Puerto Rico faces a shortage of hair dye as fans there emulate national baseball team

Team Puerto Rico had a fun bonding exercise for the World Baseball Classic. The players dyed their hair and/or their facial hair blond.
For example, this is former Royals outfielder Carlos Beltran.
carlos beltran and a lot of team puerto rico have dyed their facial hair blonde pic.twitter.com/QWebcHWuuI— Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) March 10, 2017
But the Associated Press reports that this has had an unintended consequence back home. Puerto Rico, it seems, has a shortage of blond hair dye.
The AP wrote that so many Puerto Ricans are dying their hair and facial hair different shades of blond that the stores can’t keep up with demand.
“Ever since they began winning, this has not stopped,” Myrna Rios, a manager at a Sally Beauty Supply store in San Juan told the Associated Press. “We have run out of the product in most of our stores.”
On social media, Team Puerto Rico has used the hashtag TeamRubio (Team Blond). Here are some pictures of fans who have turned blond.
The boys going blond for Puerto Rico! Legere and David Carey @ Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/8qFhuH711e— irangelisse vera (@iverasanchez) March 21, 2017
It's a Blond Puerto Rico @raymondarrieta @GranBejuco— El Tour Puerto Rico (@Tour_PuertoRico) March 19, 2017
Courtesy: @soniaoyola2 #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/ONrilQvQgf
Ready for tomorrow night- Team Puerto Rico aka Team Rubio (Blonde) WBC Championship #MiOrgullo#WEPA pic.twitter.com/nB4TLw9g3O— Jonathan concepcion (@mgbobcat83_) March 22, 2017
The players, who will face Team USA in Wednesday night’s World Baseball Classic final, have heard about the trend in Puerto Rico.
“We wanted to do this to unite the team, and then the people of Puerto Rico, they started dying their hair, too,” pitcher Edwin Diaz told the AP. “I saw that there were some students that were suspended from school. I think they shouldn’t be doing that because it just means that we have united our nation.”
But there is good news on that front.
@1010WINS Department of Education in Puerto Rico gives permission for students bleach hair blonde in support of #PR Baseball team. pic.twitter.com/HyskNvXNcP— Jose A. Matos (@DOTOER36) March 22, 2017
The World Baseball Classic final starts at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and will be shown on the MLB Network.
