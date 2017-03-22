For Pete's Sake

New commercial pokes fun at Joel Embiid’s injury problems

Philadelphia 76ers fans had to love what they saw from Joel Embiid this season.

Embiid, the 76ers’ first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, missed the first two seasons of his pro career because of injury. But he started 31 games this season and averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists before being injured. Again.

Jolly Rancher picked Embiid for a commercial, and the theme is about those injuries. And, no, Embiid doesn’t think Jolly Rancher’s commercial is in bad taste.

