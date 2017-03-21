Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos’ hilarious dunk attempt fails miserably

Technically, Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos didn’t break the rules in the team’s locker room.
There is a basketball hoop, but a sign clearly warns: “No Dunking.” Santos threw caution to the wind and gave it a try while wearing offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz’s cleats. They are size 18 and too big for Santos, who is 5-8.
Nonetheless, Santos tried to dunk “in honor of ‘March Madness’ ”
In honor of #MarchMadness check out my major ups while wearing @m_schwartz72 size 18 cleats #HoopDreams pic.twitter.com/0IIMztDCPR— Cairo Santos (@cairosantos19) March 21, 2017
Yeah, I don’t think you can blame that on the shoes.
