March 21, 2017 12:52 PM

Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos’ hilarious dunk attempt fails miserably

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Technically, Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos didn’t break the rules in the team’s locker room.

There is a basketball hoop, but a sign clearly warns: “No Dunking.” Santos threw caution to the wind and gave it a try while wearing offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz’s cleats. They are size 18 and too big for Santos, who is 5-8.

Nonetheless, Santos tried to dunk “in honor of ‘March Madness’ 

Yeah, I don’t think you can blame that on the shoes.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

