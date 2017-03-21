Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos’ hilarious dunk attempt fails miserably

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge Pause

1:29 Nathan Karns picked to be Royals' fifth starter

0:53 Five things to know about Royals pitcher Jason Hammel

1:07 Experience, not genes, can help players become clutch in key situations, Ned Yost says

0:53 Five things to know about Royals left-hander Danny Duffy

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

6:31 Royals announce new partnership with Price Chopper

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park

0:55 KU's early thoughts on Purdue: 'They're huge'