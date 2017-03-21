Danny Duffy ‘It’s a bear suit’ T-shirts will benefit pediatric cancer research

There were so many incredible plays from the Royals’ consecutive American League pennant winning seasons that it would be tough to pick one.
But one off-the-field moment that still resonates for fans is left-hander Danny Duffy’s interview with Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City after the Royals won the American League Central Division title in 2015.
Duffy was wearing a bear suit, and although it doesn’t seem that he actually said “It’s a bear suit, Joel,” that phrase has been used on a coffee mug and now a T-shirt.
Alicia Marie created the Danny Duffy bear suit T-shirts, and she said the proceeds will go to Noah’s Bandage Project, which raises money for pediatric cancer research.
"It's a bear suit, Joel" tees, 100% proceeds go to Danny Duffy's charity @NBP_Bandages. @NBP_Bandages @Teespring: https://t.co/a6n01VgRJo— Alicia Marie (@KC_Goddess29) March 20, 2017
You can order the shirts here, but they won’t be sold for much longer.
Marie has made the shirts for adults and kids and she tweeted on Monday that 325 have been ordered, which has raised $3,191 for the charity.
And, yes, the T-shirts are Duffy approved.
This tee is soo dope. Very kind gesture too! No question this will make an impact. You have a new fan, Alicia! #MoreThan4 @NBP_Bandages https://t.co/G1cXwYs17l— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) March 20, 2017
Noah’s Bandage Project is a cause that is dear to Duffy’s heart. Earlier this year, he announced he will give $500 for each strikeout he records this season to the cause.
If you’re curious, Duffy still has the bear suit. And here is the interview that now has a place in Kansas City sports lore.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments