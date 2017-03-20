Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey found in Mexico

Mystery solved.
The NFL announced Monday that the jersey worn by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI has been located. You may recall that shortly after the Patriots’ 34-28 win in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons, Brady’s jersey went missing.
Brady joked that if anyone found it on eBay to let him know.
Brian McCarthy, the Vice President of Communications for the National Football League, tweeted a statement on Monday morning that the jersey had been found “in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media.”
“Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered,” McCarthy wrote. “Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.
“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI.”
Houston police chief Art Acevdo held a news conference (seriously) on Monday and said the jerseys were recovered in Mexico.
Acevedo said the NFL, the Patriots, the Texas Rangers (not the baseball team) and the FBI were part of the investigation, and that Mexican authorities aided in the recovery of the jerseys.
While admitting the crime was not on the level of importance of others that the Houston police department is facing, Acevedo said it was a matter of pride.
“The suspect decided to steal it in the city of Houston and thanks to our major offenders division,” he said, “it’s like the Texas bravado, ‘You came to the wrong state,’ you know what I’m saying. You don’t come to Texas and you don’t steal when the eyes of the world are upon our state.”
The jersey from Super Bowl LI was valued at $500,000, according to a police report.
The Boston Globe story noted that Patriots owner Robert Kraft told the Fox Business Network that the jersey was akin to a piece of art.
“It’s very sad to me that someone would do something like this, and it’s like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something. You can never display it.”
